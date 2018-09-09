Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly hugged it out

Eyewitnesses were convinced Cardi B and Nicki Minaj "might hug it out" before they started fighting at New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The pair were involved in a scuffle at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party on Friday (07.09.18) when Cardi approached Nicki and accused her of badmouthing her and disparaging her skills as a mother. Cardi reportedly launched a shoe at Nicki, 35, before she was stopped by the rapper's security.

A party guest told People magazine: "It all happened 20 seconds after Kelly Rowland left Nicki Minaj - she was in between them. She said hi to both of them first. [I thought they] might hug it out [and then] it all went down.

"Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, 'Bitch you feisty. Bitch don't talk s**t about my child' at Nicki."

Following the scuffle, Cardi took to Instagram to slam Nicki, saying: "I've let a lot of sht slide. I let you sneak diss me. I let you lie on me. I let you attempt to stop my bags, f*k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop fking with them! I let you talk big st about me. I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are fing off! I've worked too hardand come too far to let anybody fk with my success!!! Bitches talk all that sht in they raps but in real life they psy. This st really is for entertainment."