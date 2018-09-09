‘Attack on Metrorail commuters too horrific for words’

A 32-year-old died when a gang robbed commuters on a train between the Eerste Rivier and Lynedoch stations in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The circumstances surrounding Friday night’s Metrorail attack are still under investigation.

A 32-year-old died when a gang robbed commuters on a train between the Eerste Rivier and Lynedoch stations in Cape Town.



Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for transport and urban development, Brett Herron, has condemned the brutal attack.

“The Friday night incident where nine passengers were attacked, stabbed, robbed and thrown off a moving train... and one of the passengers was found with a broken blade embedded at the skull of his head, and one passenger died is too horrific for words.”

In a recent statement, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says the board refuses to classify the event as an act committed by mere robbers.

Kweyama claims the assailants were committed to inflicting as much pain as possible.

Western Cape police officials have opened cases of murder and attempted murder.



Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut says, “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 32-year-old man are being investigated.”

No suspects have been arrested.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)