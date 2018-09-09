Ariana Grande breaks silence following Mac Miller’s death
Taking to the photo-sharing site, she simply posted a candid picture of Miller.
LONDON - Ariana Grande has broken her silence following her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death.
The no tears left to cry hitmaker took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her ex-boyfriend, who passed away after a suspected overdose on Friday.
Grande has continued to block comments on her Instagram account after vile trolls blamed her for Miller’s death, with fans leaving nasty messages including “This is your fault” and “You did this to him”.
Grande was also previously blamed for Miller’s car crash less than a week after their break-up when he fled the scene after wrecking his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. However, she hit back, insisting she was not his babysitter.
One fan wrote: “Mac Miller totally his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten-song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heart-breaking thing happening in Hollywood.”
And Grande hit back, saying: “How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (only Cinderella is ab me).
“I am not a babysitter, or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his sh** together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that. of course, I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well (sic).”
