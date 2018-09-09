ANCYL KZN secretary denies being part of the plot to oust Ramaphosa

ANC Youth League Secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo has denied sitting in a meeting with the Zuma this week.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League Secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo has denied reports that he was part of a meeting where a plot to remove ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was discussed.

The Sunday Times is reporting that a group in the ruling party including former president Jacob Zuma is plotting in secret to unseat Ramaphosa by challenging the Nasrec conference on the basis of mass irregularities at branch meetings.

The paper claims that Sabelo was part of Zuma's staunch supporters who attended a meeting at a hotel in Durban on Thursday.

Sabelo has denied sitting in a meeting with the Zuma this week.

“I was going to a provincial committee meeting close to the hotel and I stopped for not even 10 minutes as Ace Magashule was going to the airport.”

He's dismissed the reports as a smear campaign.

“I’ve been nominated by some of the comrades to contest the position of the president of the ANCYL and my detractors will try to raise suspicion against me.”