All of the laughs… Carvin Goldstone named SA’s most popular funny guy

-
No long-range missiles, North Korea military parade features floats and flowersWorld
-
Civil society organisations concerned about attacks on foreign nationalsLocal
-
GP govt vows to prioritise occupational health after deadly JHB building fireLocal
-
Families of fallen JHB firemen having a hard time copingLocal
-
Gauteng residents warned to expect further cold conditionsLocal
-
Buti Manamela calls for better leadership at institutions of higher learningLocal
-
Civil society organisations concerned about attacks on foreign nationalsLocal
-
GP govt vows to prioritise occupational health after deadly JHB building fireLocal
-
Families of fallen JHB firemen having a hard time copingLocal
-
Gauteng residents warned to expect further cold conditionsLocal
-
Buti Manamela calls for better leadership at institutions of higher learningLocal
-
Ramaphosa adamant land expropriation is meant to benefit all of SAPolitics
-
Serena defends her integrity after Grand Slam controversySport
-
Japan charmed by ‘new heroine’ Osaka after Grand Slam breakthroughSport
-
Libya hold Bafana Bafana to goalless drawLocal
-
Djokovic eases past Nishikori to reach US Open finalSport
-
Australia hold on to beat Springboks and snap losing streakSport
-
Perenara brace helps All Blacks overcome tough PumasSport
Popular Topics
-
All of the laughs… Carvin Goldstone named SA’s most popular funny guyLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 8 September 2018Lifestyle
-
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn quit ‘Project Runway’Lifestyle
-
John Legend: Kanye West serious about presidential bidLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Meghan eager to start family - reportLifestyle
-
Police brutality gets spotlight at Toronto film festivalLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande blocks comments on Instagram after Mac Miller's deathLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Nicki Minaj, Cardi B get into fight at fashion event in New YorkLifestyle
-
Chance the Rapper leads tributes to Mac MillerLifestyle
-
Ramaphosa adamant land expropriation is meant to benefit all of SAPolitics
-
‘Being an ANC member is not a qualification’Politics
-
DA Eastern Cape councillor Trevor Louw resignsLocal
-
SA economy not in recession, says RamaphosaLocal
-
ANC invites SA to continue discussions on land expropriationPolitics
-
Mzwandile Masina urges whistleblowers to report corruption in EkurhuleniPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] To zero-rate, or not to zero-rate: the complex VAT debateOpinion
-
[OPINION] Xenophobia in SA: why it’s time to unsettle narratives about migrantsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Dismantling the state (capture) that Zuma builtOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Memory loss: Here’s how young people can stay mentally fitOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Is China worsening the developing world’s environmental crisis?World
-
[OPINION] When the teacher is the bullyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan next weekBusiness
-
Denel vows to find cause of deadly explosionBusiness
-
SA economy not in recession, says RamaphosaLocal
-
Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcastBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as risk sentiment revives, stocks downBusiness
-
MPs to discuss price hikes & economic recession in Parly next weekBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- -1°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 7°C
All of the laughs… Carvin Goldstone named SA’s most popular funny guy
Goldstone was awarded the coveted comic of year award defeating industry giants Skumba Hlophe, Mpho Popps, Alfred Adriaan and Robby.
JOHANNESBURG - Carvin Goldstone is the country's most popular funny guy after being crowned the Savannah Comic of the Year.
The annual event was held at Gold Reef City Casino last night for the 8th year running.
Goldstone was awarded the coveted comic of year award defeating industry giants Skumba Hlophe, Mpho Popps, Alfred Adriaan and Robby.
David Kau was awarded the comedy G award for his two decade service in comedy.
The Comedy G Award Goes to: David Kau. #SavannaCCA KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2018
The new comer award went to Limpopo’s Tsitsi Chiumya and Phil de Lange who took home the next level award.
Veteran comedian Pieter Dirk Uys known for his character Evita Bezidenhout was honoured for his contribution to the country’s laughter with the life time award handed.
Johnny Clegg leads the crowd in song at the #SavannaCCA KM pic.twitter.com/Y7sMou180S— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2018
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
This ain't it: Absa shades Nando's, but tweeps aren't feeling it4 days ago
-
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly hugged it out2 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Nicki Minaj, Cardi B get into fight at fashion event in New Yorkone day ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday 8 September 20184 hours ago
-
Prince Harry and Meghan eager to start family - report16 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between6 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.