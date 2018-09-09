Popular Topics
All of the laughs… Carvin Goldstone named SA’s most popular funny guy

Goldstone was awarded the coveted comic of year award defeating industry giants Skumba Hlophe, Mpho Popps, Alfred Adriaan and Robby.

Comedian Carvin Goldstone. Picture: Facebook.
Comedian Carvin Goldstone. Picture: Facebook.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Carvin Goldstone is the country's most popular funny guy after being crowned the Savannah Comic of the Year.

The annual event was held at Gold Reef City Casino last night for the 8th year running.

Goldstone was awarded the coveted comic of year award defeating industry giants Skumba Hlophe, Mpho Popps, Alfred Adriaan and Robby.

David Kau was awarded the comedy G award for his two decade service in comedy.

The new comer award went to Limpopo’s Tsitsi Chiumya and Phil de Lange who took home the next level award.

Veteran comedian Pieter Dirk Uys known for his character Evita Bezidenhout was honoured for his contribution to the country’s laughter with the life time award handed.

