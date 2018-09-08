WC govt calls for more police in gang-stricken areas
Helen Zille says it's crucial to have more officers stationed in communities which experiences the brunt of gang violence.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says there's an urgent need for more police especially in gang-stricken communities.
Premier Helen Zille and community safety MEC Dan Plato have called on the provincial and national police commissioners following a visit to the base camp in Lavender Hill yesterday.
Base camps are movable sites established under operation thunder focused on addressing gang violence.
Zille says it's crucial to have more officers stationed in communities which experiences the brunt of gang violence.
“I still believe we need the army to come in as a peacekeeping force but the national commissioner doesn’t believe that.”
