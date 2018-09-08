Popular Topics
WC govt calls for more police in gang-stricken areas

Helen Zille says it's crucial to have more officers stationed in communities which experiences the brunt of gang violence.

A group of Ocean View protesters are seen next to a police van during a demonstration against gang violence. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
A group of Ocean View protesters are seen next to a police van during a demonstration against gang violence. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says there's an urgent need for more police especially in gang-stricken communities.

Premier Helen Zille and community safety MEC Dan Plato have called on the provincial and national police commissioners following a visit to the base camp in Lavender Hill yesterday.

Base camps are movable sites established under operation thunder focused on addressing gang violence.

Zille says it's crucial to have more officers stationed in communities which experiences the brunt of gang violence.

“I still believe we need the army to come in as a peacekeeping force but the national commissioner doesn’t believe that.”

