[WATCH] Nicki Minaj, Cardi B get into fight at fashion event in New York
The video footage the shows Cardi hurling a shoe towards the Anaconda hit maker and her entourage.
JOHANNESBURG – The beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B just turned physical!
On videos circulating on social media, the two rappers got into an altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar party in New York on Friday night.
WARNING: Strong language.
#Cardi I want some smoke 🗣 pic.twitter.com/G7tclGtpGc— Honeyy 🏳️🌈 (@Huncho_honeyy) September 8, 2018
According to TMZ, Cardi approached Nicki’s table but was not looking for a fight ... The Bodak Yellow hit maker allegedly wanted "to address the lies Nicki was spreading."
Immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Nicki stayed inside.
Cardi was seen leaving the party barefoot with a large lump on her forehead.
