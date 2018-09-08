UK wants deal on Brexit by November at latest - minister
Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said London wanted a deal that satisfied all EU member states but its contingency plan for a ‘no-deal’ Brexit was well developed.
CERNOBBIO - Britain believes an orderly, agreed exit from the European Union is still the most likely outcome but time is running out and a deal should be done by November at the latest, cabinet office minister David Lidington said on Saturday.
Speaking on the sidelines of Italy’s annual Ambrosetti conference on European affairs, Lidington said London wanted a deal that satisfied all EU member states but its contingency plan for a ‘no-deal’ Brexit was well developed.
“We remain very much committed to getting a good deal and believing that that is not just the right outcome but the most probable outcome,” he told Reuters in an interview.
He said it was important to wrap up negotiations by November in order to give the British and European parliament enough time to review and approve the text of any agreement.
“This is not something that can simply be left to the 11th hour,” Lidington added.
The UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March, yet little is clear. If the world’s fifth largest economy leaves the EU without a detailed agreement, financial markets fear a chaotic divorce that would disrupt trade flows across Europe.
There is, so far, no full exit deal, rivals to Prime Minister Theresa May are circling and some lawmakers are pushing for a rerun of the 2016 referendum.
May recently outlined proposals on economic and trade policy in a white paper, which Lidington said would ensure frictionless trade, especially across the UK’s only post-Brexit land border with the EU, between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
But EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has criticized the proposals, saying they imply Britain wants a “kind of à la carte single market, a kind of cherrypicking approach”.
Popular in World
-
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan next week
-
[WATCH] Japan typhoon leaves at least 10 dead & thousands stranded
-
Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
-
Trump ups ante on China
-
Trump calls for probe of NY Times after critical anonymous column
-
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologises for 'groping' Grande
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.