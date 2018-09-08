TUT classes to resume on Monday

The Tshwane University of Technology says the urgent interdict obtained from the High Court in Pretoria on Friday should calm tensions down.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says the urgent interdict obtained from the High Court in Pretoria on Friday should calm tensions down.

The application was brought following the ongoing disruptions at the institution and the subsequent suspension of activities at the Soshanguve north and south campuses.

Students began disrupting activities two weeks ago after police allegedly shot and killed their fellow student outside the Soshanguve North Campus.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says classes should resume on Monday, and due or postponed tests would begin the following week.

