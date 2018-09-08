Popular Topics
TUT classes to resume on Monday

The Tshwane University of Technology says the urgent interdict obtained from the High Court in Pretoria on Friday should calm tensions down.

FILE: TUT students marching in Pretoria CBD over the death of fellow student Katlego Monareng. Picture Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: TUT students marching in Pretoria CBD over the death of fellow student Katlego Monareng. Picture Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says the urgent interdict obtained from the High Court in Pretoria on Friday should calm tensions down.

The application was brought following the ongoing disruptions at the institution and the subsequent suspension of activities at the Soshanguve north and south campuses.

Students began disrupting activities two weeks ago after police allegedly shot and killed their fellow student outside the Soshanguve North Campus.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says classes should resume on Monday, and due or postponed tests would begin the following week.

WATCH: Protesting TUT students shut down Pretoria CBD

Timeline

