Thulas Nxesi blames PTA building arson attempts on ‘state capture forces’

PRETORIA – Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi has suggested recent acts of arson at the Health Department's national office in Pretoria may be the work of - what he called - state capture forces.

Nxesi made the revelation at a briefing yesterday where it emerged that there have been two arson attempts at the Civitas Building this week alone.

The minister questioned whether it was mere coincidence that fires occurred at both the health department's provincial and national offices this week.

“We are bound to suspect a hidden agenda. Are we witnessing new tactics led by state capture forces that Minister Gordhan talked about?

However, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, could not support the claim referring questions back to Nxesi.

“I got nothing to say about it… It did not come from us in health.”

The incidents have been reported to the police.