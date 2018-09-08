Popular Topics
Some Eastern Cape roads closed due to snow

Some roads in the Eastern Cape have been closed due to snow.

A view of Wapadsberg R61 between Cradock and Graaff Reinet. Picture: SAPS.
A view of Wapadsberg R61 between Cradock and Graaff Reinet. Picture: SAPS.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some roads in Eastern Cape have been closed due to continued snowfall.

On Friday, the SA Weather Service reported that disruptive snowfalls were expected over the Kouga and Tsitsikamma mountains and over the Sneeuberg, Winterberg and the southern Drakensberg on Saturday.

According to News24, snow has closed part of the Lootsberg Pass between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet, and the Wapadsberg Pass between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet on Saturday.

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected along the coast and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay Oyster Bay spreading to Port Elizabeth overnight into Saturday, Weather Service said.

