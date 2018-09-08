Some Eastern Cape roads closed due to snow
Some roads in the Eastern Cape have been closed due to snow.
CAPE TOWN - Some roads in Eastern Cape have been closed due to continued snowfall.
On Friday, the SA Weather Service reported that disruptive snowfalls were expected over the Kouga and Tsitsikamma mountains and over the Sneeuberg, Winterberg and the southern Drakensberg on Saturday.
According to News24, snow has closed part of the Lootsberg Pass between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet, and the Wapadsberg Pass between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet on Saturday.
#sapsEC Warning: Both Wapadsberg R61 between Cradock and Graaff Reinet and Lootsberg N9 Middelburg to Graaff Reinet have now been closed due to snow and hazardous road conditions. SW pic.twitter.com/ou6t6NlpOh— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 8, 2018
Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected along the coast and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay Oyster Bay spreading to Port Elizabeth overnight into Saturday, Weather Service said.
All this wonderfull water! #Tsitsikamma 📽: Tsitsikamma falls Adventure @SAWeatherServic @eNCAWeather @maroelamedia @JoelGuy_ @Weather4Africa @venter_annette @dieCourant @debeer_anika @Letabaherald @AgriWesKaap pic.twitter.com/zsK2d64fyE— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) September 8, 2018
Noupoort pragtige wit 📷: Esme Goldie @SAWeatherServic @eNCAWeather @maroelamedia @Weather4Africa @SnowReportSA @venter_annette @debeer_anika @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/KDASAu9b9Q— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) September 8, 2018
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
SA economy not in recession, says Ramaphosa
-
One killed, commuters stabbed & thrown off train during armed robbery
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
Mopani Municipality dismisses claims R15m loan was for salaries
-
JHB MMC for Safety says Lisbon Building fire was fueled by papers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.