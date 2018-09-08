Sama condemns reported torture of detainees in Uganda

The SA Medical Association has called the reports appalling and disappointing since Uganda is one of only 10 countries with anti-torture legislation.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Medical Association (Sama) has condemned reports that detainees in Uganda are being tortured and denied access to specialised medical care.

The association has called the reports appalling and disappointing since Uganda is one of only 10 countries with anti-torture legislation.

Sama says it supports the call from the Uganda Medical Association for the country’s government to respect the rights of patients and to protect doctors.

Sama chairperson Mzukisi Grootboom says, “This has been happening for the last two years. We’re concerned about the recent developments, and we’d like to add our voices to those who’ve denounced these activities of torture and even denying patients access to specialised medical care.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)