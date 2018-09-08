Public urged to refrain from illegal, harmful acts of xenophobia
Right2know spokesperson Dale McKinley says foreign nationals should not be used a proxy by frustrated communities.
JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations including Consortium for Refugees and Migrants In South Africa (CoRMSA), Section27 and Right2know have called on the public to refrain from conducting illegal and harmful acts of xenophobia.
The organisations say looting and the spreading of threatening messages should come to an end.
Right2know spokesperson Dale McKinley says foreign nationals should not be used a proxy by frustrated communities who are discontent with the socio-economic challenges the country currently experiences.
He says the campaign demands that law enforcement agencies respond timeously and decisively, with those who commit these acts and ensure that they face the full might of the law.
“Our angle here is obviously the upholding of the law and the Constitutional rights of everybody who lives in South Africa. So, the recent xenophobic violence that we saw in Soweto, and what we’ve seen in some cases around the country, are a great concern to us.”
WATCH: white City violence: 27 arrested
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
