Public urged to refrain from illegal, harmful acts of xenophobia

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Public urged to refrain from illegal, harmful acts of xenophobia

Right2know spokesperson Dale McKinley says foreign nationals should not be used a proxy by frustrated communities.

FILE: A suspected looter is detained as he emerges from of a looted foreign-owned shop in Soweto on 29 August 2018. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A suspected looter is detained as he emerges from of a looted foreign-owned shop in Soweto on 29 August 2018. Picture: AFP.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations including Consortium for Refugees and Migrants In South Africa (CoRMSA), Section27 and Right2know have called on the public to refrain from conducting illegal and harmful acts of xenophobia.

The organisations say looting and the spreading of threatening messages should come to an end.

Right2know spokesperson Dale McKinley says foreign nationals should not be used a proxy by frustrated communities who are discontent with the socio-economic challenges the country currently experiences.

He says the campaign demands that law enforcement agencies respond timeously and decisively, with those who commit these acts and ensure that they face the full might of the law.

“Our angle here is obviously the upholding of the law and the Constitutional rights of everybody who lives in South Africa. So, the recent xenophobic violence that we saw in Soweto, and what we’ve seen in some cases around the country, are a great concern to us.”

WATCH: white City violence: 27 arrested

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA