Powerball results: Friday 8 September 2018

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 8 September are as follows:

Powerball results: 9, 20, 11,44, 28 PB: 6

PowerballPlus results: 27, 4, 9, 24, 34 PB: 17

