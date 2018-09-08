Parents urged to be vigilant amid abductions in the Western Cape
There have been at least 13 cases of child abductions and attempted kidnappings in communities across the city since last month.
CAPE TOWN - Police and education officials have reiterated, parents should always know their children's whereabouts as abductions and attempted kidnappings continue unabated across Cape Town.
There have been at least 13 cases of child abductions and attempted kidnappings in communities across the city since last month.
In three of these incidents, the victims were sexually assaulted.
It's understood female learners are targeted while walking to or from school.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said, “The police that we do have are doing the best they can.”
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
Authorities monitor the Lisbon Building after a deadly fire
-
Thulas Nxesi blames PTA building arson attempts on ‘state capture forces’
-
Nedbank warns land expropriation could trigger banking crisis
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as risk sentiment revives, stocks down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.