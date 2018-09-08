Parents urged to be vigilant amid abductions in the Western Cape

There have been at least 13 cases of child abductions and attempted kidnappings in communities across the city since last month.

CAPE TOWN - Police and education officials have reiterated, parents should always know their children's whereabouts as abductions and attempted kidnappings continue unabated across Cape Town.

In three of these incidents, the victims were sexually assaulted.

It's understood female learners are targeted while walking to or from school.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said, “The police that we do have are doing the best they can.”