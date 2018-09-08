Popular Topics
One killed, commuters stabbed & thrown off train during armed robbery

Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Zino Mihi says one of the passengers were able to contact a family member during the incident.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - One person has died after being thrown out of a moving train in Cape Town.

The train was travelling between the Eerste River and Lynedoch stations.

It is alleged that ten armed men robbed the train late on Friday night.

Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Zino Mihi says one of the passengers were able to contact a family member during the incident.

Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Trout says, “It’s believed that commuters were attacked by a group of armed suspects on the trained and robbed of personal items. Some of the commuters were stabbed and thrown off the train. Eight persons were injured during the incident, cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered and are being investigated.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

