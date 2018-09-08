One killed, commuters stabbed & thrown off train during armed robbery
Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Zino Mihi says one of the passengers were able to contact a family member during the incident.
CAPE TOWN - One person has died after being thrown out of a moving train in Cape Town.
The train was travelling between the Eerste River and Lynedoch stations.
It is alleged that ten armed men robbed the train late on Friday night.
Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Zino Mihi says one of the passengers were able to contact a family member during the incident.
Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Trout says, “It’s believed that commuters were attacked by a group of armed suspects on the trained and robbed of personal items. Some of the commuters were stabbed and thrown off the train. Eight persons were injured during the incident, cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered and are being investigated.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
Joburg CBD building fire completely put out
-
JHB MMC for Safety says Lisbon Building fire was fueled by papers
-
Herman Mashaba admits the city has no capacity to deal with fires
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
Nedbank warns land expropriation could trigger banking crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.