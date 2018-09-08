Mzwandile Masina urges whistleblowers to report corruption in Ekurhuleni
The SIU has been tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to speedily probe the municipality following allegations of flouting of processes in the awarding of tenders in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina is urging anyone with information about alleged corruption in the municipality to come forward.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to speedily probe the municipality following allegations of flouting of processes in the awarding of R2 multi-million tenders in 2015.
Masina says they have nothing to hide and will fully cooperate with the investigation.
Municipal spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said, “Anyone who has information must fully cooperate with the SIU so that we can ensure public funds are well spent.”
