Mopani Municipality dismisses claims R15m loan was for salaries

Questions have been raised on the transfer of money between Mopani District Municipality and the Greater Giyani Municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mopani District Municipality has dismissed claims that it has received a R15 million loan from the Greater Giyani Municipality to pay salaries.

It is saying the loan was accessed to accelerate service delivery projects in the region.

This comes after allegations of bankruptcy were levelled against the Giyani Municipality.

Mopani District Municipality's spokesperson Witness Tiva says the loan was interest-free and was paid back to the lender in a space of a week.

Questions have been raised on the transfer of money between the municipalities, with some councillors suggesting this exchange may amount to irregular expenditure as municipalities are not authorised to act as financial services providers.

Tiva, however, insists that there’s no foul play, adding that this is part of a mutual relationship with all local municipalities under the Mopani District.

“We have a good working relationship with all the five local municipalities. Whenever there’s an emergency in our local district we approach all these municipalities, and they also do the same when they’re faced with challenges of service delivery.”

The Mopani Municipality has recently come under the spotlight after it invested millions of rands at the troubled VBS Bank, money which may never be reclaimed.

