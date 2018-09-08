Land expropriation: Data shows mixed reactions to Constitutional amendment

Lewis Nzimande says provisional data from the provincial public hearing indicated that citizens are urging for an amendment to the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN - The week of oral submissions on land expropriation without compensation has been concluded.

Various stakeholders including banks and trade union federations made submissions before MPs.

Co-chair of the constitutional review committee Lewis Nzimande says provisional data from the provincial public hearing indicated that citizens are urging for an amendment to the Constitution.

However, preliminary data from the written and oral submissions appear to indicate that citizens, in fact, are not in support of the change.

Nzimande adds that there’s a clear middle ground among some political parties.

“All of them are agreeing that land reform must happen. The solutions and options that they’re offering may differ, but all of them are talking one and the same thing that something must be done. Now, where they differ is where to lay the blame.”