Land expropriation: Data shows mixed reactions to Constitutional amendment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Land expropriation: Data shows mixed reactions to Constitutional amendment

Lewis Nzimande says provisional data from the provincial public hearing indicated that citizens are urging for an amendment to the Constitution.

FILE: Members of Parliament’s constitutional review committee gathering in Parliament on 21 June. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN.
FILE: Members of Parliament’s constitutional review committee gathering in Parliament on 21 June. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The week of oral submissions on land expropriation without compensation has been concluded.

Various stakeholders including banks and trade union federations made submissions before MPs.

Co-chair of the constitutional review committee Lewis Nzimande says provisional data from the provincial public hearing indicated that citizens are urging for an amendment to the Constitution.

However, preliminary data from the written and oral submissions appear to indicate that citizens, in fact, are not in support of the change.

Nzimande adds that there’s a clear middle ground among some political parties.

“All of them are agreeing that land reform must happen. The solutions and options that they’re offering may differ, but all of them are talking one and the same thing that something must be done. Now, where they differ is where to lay the blame.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA