Kutama Sinthumule Prison escapee found, re-arrested
The 30-year-old inmate from Zimbabwe was nabbed around the Ivory Park taxi rank in Gauteng during an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of yesterday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have re-arrested a prisoner who escaped from the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre outside Makahdo.
The 30-year-old inmate from Zimbabwe was nabbed around the Ivory Park taxi rank in Gauteng during an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of yesterday morning.
This brings to seven the number of prisoners who have been re-arrested after escaping.
The inmates broke out of the centre in October last year.
The polices Moatshe Ngoepe said, “He was re-arrested and will appear before the Makahdo magistrates court soon.”
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
Joburg CBD building fire completely put out
-
JHB MMC for Safety says Lisbon Building fire was fueled by papers
-
Herman Mashaba admits the city has no capacity to deal with fires
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
Nedbank warns land expropriation could trigger banking crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.