Kutama Sinthumule Prison escapee found, re-arrested

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have re-arrested a prisoner who escaped from the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre outside Makahdo.

The 30-year-old inmate from Zimbabwe was nabbed around the Ivory Park taxi rank in Gauteng during an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of yesterday morning.

This brings to seven the number of prisoners who have been re-arrested after escaping.

The inmates broke out of the centre in October last year.

The polices Moatshe Ngoepe said, “He was re-arrested and will appear before the Makahdo magistrates court soon.”