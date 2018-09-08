John Legend: Kanye West serious about presidential bid
The ‘All Of Me’ hitmaker is convinced his pal wants to run for head of the White House after being inspired by current US President Donald Trump.
LONDON - John Legend believes his friend Kanye West is “serious” about his presidential bid.
He told The Sun newspaper: “He’s said it multiple times. Yeah, I think he’s serious. I’d guess he’d run as an independent, but he’s never told me anything about what party he would run from. But he’s said multiple times that he’s interested in running for president. And I think that’s part of why he likes [current US President Donald] Trump is because I think he sees some aspects of himself in Trump and sees that Trump winning makes it feel like he could do it too.”
Meanwhile, West previously insisted he would be an “extremely thoughtful” president.
He said: “As soon as I said that, it was like, ‘Wait a second, we would be really into that, because actually if you think about it, he’s extremely thoughtful. Every time he’s gotten in trouble, he was really jumping in front of a bullet for someone else. He’s probably the most honest celebrity that we have.’
“I sit in clubs and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve got five years before I go and run for office and I’ve got a lot of research to do, I’ve got a lot of growing up to do. My dad has two master’s degrees. My mom has a PhD Rap is great. It’s fun. It’s fun to be a rock star, and I’ll never not be one I guess, but there’ll be a point where I become my mother’s child.”
