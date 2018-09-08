Joburg CBD building fire completely put out
There was smouldering on the 16th floor of the building late last night which was put out by firefighters.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services say the fire in the Bank of Lisbon Building in the Johannesburg CBD has been completely put out.
Three firefighters died on Wednesday while battling the inferno that broke out on the 23rd floor of the building.
The building was found to have flouted safety regulations.
Spokesperson Nana Radebe said, “We stayed overnight to make sure if the fire re-ignites we attack it.”
Furthermore, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the city is not fully equipped to deal with fires after the Bank of Lisbon Building in the CBD caught fire earlier this week.
Mashaba added that there is a crisis when it comes to dealing with disasters.
