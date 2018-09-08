Popular Topics
JHB MMC for Safety says Lisbon Building fire was fueled by papers

Johannesburg MMC for Safety Michael Sun says there was no water in some of the floors.

A fire at the Gauteng Health Department building in the Johannesburg CBD on 5 September 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
A fire at the Gauteng Health Department building in the Johannesburg CBD on 5 September 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg MMC for Safety Michael Sun says flames at the Lisbon Building were fueled by papers.

Johannesburg emergency services are monitoring some of the 'hotspots 'at the building which caught fire this week.

Three firefighters died on Wednesday while battling the blaze which was found to have flouted safety regulations.

Speaking on Weekend Breakfast, Sun says there was no water in some of the floors.

“The feedback we got from the firefighters was that there was no waters on some of the floors and some floors the water pressure was low.”

Mayor Herman Mashaba says there are several dangerous buildings in the inner city.

At the same time, union Nehawu says it will approach the court to interdict the process of forcing their members to work in unsafe buildings.

The union’s Khaya Xaba says they have to ensure the safety of their workers.

“We have an obligation to protect our workers from those kind of buildings.”

