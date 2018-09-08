‘Identity of all child victims must be protected’
The Centre for Child Law is seeking the protection of the identities of child victims beyond the age of 18.
CAPE TOWN - The Supreme Court of Appeal has reserved judgment in a potential landmark case regarding the identities of young victims of crime.
An astonishing kidnapping case in the 90s in Cape Town led to the court action.
The court bid stems from Zephany Nurse’ kidnapping from Groote Schuur Hospital in April 1997.
She was tracked down and only reunited with her biological parents in 2015.
They named her “Zephany” before her abduction.
The media wanted to reveal Zephany’s real identity once she turned 18 but the North Gauteng High Court order prohibited this.
Director for the Centre for Child Law Ann Skelton says the identity of all child victims must be protected.
“To provide them with this identity protection when they are children is meaningless if you’re just going to let that go once they turn 18.”
Skelton says the law currently only protects child offenders and child witnesses but provides no clarity on child victims.
A ruling on the matter is expected in the next few months.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
