Herman Mashaba admits the city has no capacity to deal with fires
Mashaba says there is a crisis when it comes to dealing with disasters.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the city is not fully equipped to deal with fires after the Bank of Lisbon Building in the CBD caught fire earlier this week.
Johannesburg emergency services are continuing to monitor some of the 'hotspots 'at the building
Three firefighters died on Wednesday while battling the fire that broke out on the 23rd floor which was found to have flouted safety regulations.
“If you look at the number of fire hazards in the City of Johannesburg, we have to admit that we have no capacity; we need more machines and need to employ more people.”
