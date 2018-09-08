Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn quit ‘Project Runway’
The model and Tim Gunn have announced that they are leaving the show to launch an untitled fashion competition series with Amazon.
LONDON - German model Heidi Klum has announced she’s quitting Project Runway to launch a new show on Amazon.
The 45-year-old model and Tim Gunn - who have spent 16 seasons and 14 years working together on the reality series that focuses on fashion design - have announced that they are leaving the show to launch an untitled fashion competition series with Amazon.
Klum said: “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honoured to host and help create.
“I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.
“I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”
Gunn, 65, admitted to being hugely proud of the success of Project Runway.
But the fashion consultant is also excited about the prospect of launching a new show with Amazon.
He explained: “I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me!
“I am so proud to have been a part of the ground-breaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before.
“Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great fashion adventure.”
