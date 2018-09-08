Group launches ‘United for Firefighters’ initiative

A group of emergency services and hospital groups have embarked on a campaign to keep firefighters safe when they are on duty.

Netcare 911, ER24, Emer-G-Med, Saaberie Chishty Society and Pulsate, amongst others, have joined forces in the “United for Firefighters” initiative.

They are appealing to the public for donations to assist the brave men and women who risk their lives when attending to emergency situations, especially fires.

Three firemen were killed after a blaze broke out on the 23rd floor of the Lisbon building, which houses several government departments on Wednesday morning.

The Lenmed Group Health’s Liz Dos Santos says, “We’re running the campaign with Netcare 911, ER24, Emer-G-Med, Saaberie Chishty Society and Pulsate and other emergency services. We’re collecting Energade, eye drops, water and any snacks for the firefighters that are currently fighting fires.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)