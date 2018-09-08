Popular Topics
Grassy Park CPF calls for toy gun ban

The Grassy Park Community Police Forum says it has noticed an alarming trend in the increasing number of children carrying guns in the shootings.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park Community Police Forum (CPF) is calling for a ban on toy guns.

This comes amid ongoing gang-related shootings in the area.

Last weekend, three people were killed, and several others injured in one such incident.

The forum says it has noticed an alarming trend in the increasing number of children carrying guns, adding this desensitises the youngsters.

These children are under the age of 12.

The forum believes children are becoming more comfortable with guns because they play with realistic toy guns.

It is urging parents to buy toys for their children, responsibly.

The forum’s Phillip Bam says, “We plan to interact with the government regarding the implementation of the law.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

