EC man due in court for allegedly sjamboking his girlfriend to death

The 37 year old man was arrested yesterday after having allegedly assaulted his partner earlier in the day.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police say a man will appear in the Ngqamakhwe magistrates court on Monday for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death with a sjambok.

He's believed to have beaten his partner after an argument.

The suspect accused her of cheating.

The police's Jackson Manatha says the man faces a murder charge.

“The police cluster has condemned this act.”