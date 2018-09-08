EC man due in court for allegedly sjamboking his girlfriend to death

Ex-Trump campaign aide Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
World
The 37 year old man was arrested yesterday after having allegedly assaulted his partner earlier in the day.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police say a man will appear in the Ngqamakhwe magistrates court on Monday for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death with a sjambok.
The 37 year old man was arrested yesterday after having allegedly assaulted his partner earlier in the day.
He's believed to have beaten his partner after an argument.
The suspect accused her of cheating.
The police's Jackson Manatha says the man faces a murder charge.
“The police cluster has condemned this act.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.