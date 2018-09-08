Denel vows to find cause of deadly explosion
CAPE TOWN - The CEO of Rheinmetall Denel Munition, Norbert Schulze, has vowed that the company will work to find the cause of the explosion that went off earlier this week claiming eight lives.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was given an update on the status of a probe into Monday’s blast at the site.
Experts say investigations led by the SA Police Service, Department of Labour and an independent expert could take months to complete.
Trauma counselling is also being provided to the families.
Schulze has assured the site presents no risk to the surrounding area and communities.
“In this time of mourning for us, it’s important to create an environment for our people where they’re able to share their grief and be able to express their feelings. We’ve lost colleagues and need to take the time to grief with and support each other”
WATCH: Gordhan urges patience as Denel explosion investigation continues
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
