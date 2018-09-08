Dawn Basdeo’s family appeal to public to help look for her body

Volunteers are scheduled to search for Basdeo's body in the area south of Germiston Lake and around the Rand Airport.

PRETORIA - The family of missing Pretoria woman Dawn Basdeo have asked for help in the search for her body.

Volunteers are gathering at the Germiston Golf Club this morning to search several nearby areas.

Two weeks ago, dozens of volunteers searched several farms in the west of Pretoria but did not find her remains.

Basdeo's husband, Prem, was arrested soon after she went missing two months ago after he has confessed to the crime and remains in police custody.

Family spokesperson Kate Llewellyn Smith says help would be appreciated.

“The family is saying come out and help us return Dawn to her family so they can have closure.”

