DA Eastern Cape councillor Trevor Louw resigns

Louw and fellow councillor Neville Higgins defied a caucus instruction and showed up at Friday’s council meeting.

FILE: Trevor Louw. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Trevor Louw. Picture: Facebook.com.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape says councillor Trevor Louw has resigned from the party.

Louw and fellow councillor Neville Higgins defied a caucus instruction and showed up at Friday’s council meeting.

Officials say this is in contravention of the party’s rules.

The DA claims Louw and Higgins arrived at the council meeting that was unlawfully convened.

It’s been reported Louw’s resignation letter was snatched from him and handed to City Manager Johann Mettler.

DA Eastern Cape Chairperson, Andrew Whitfield says, “Councillor Louw has written a resignation letter, which I have seen sides of, which is unequivocal in his intention to resign from the DA. Further to that, Louw has allegedly packed up his office and removed himself from all DA related WhatsApp groups.”

Whitfield says Higgins apparently, publicly declared his intention to resign from the party.

Earlier this week, Lutho Sokudela was sworn as DA councillor following the removal of Victor Manyati.

Manyati sided with the opposition during a council meeting that saw Athol Trollip being voted out in a motion of no confidence last month.
Both Louw and Higgins have been unavailable for comment.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

