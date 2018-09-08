DA Eastern Cape councillor Trevor Louw resigns
Louw and fellow councillor Neville Higgins defied a caucus instruction and showed up at Friday’s council meeting.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape says councillor Trevor Louw has resigned from the party.
Louw and fellow councillor Neville Higgins defied a caucus instruction and showed up at Friday’s council meeting.
Officials say this is in contravention of the party’s rules.
The DA claims Louw and Higgins arrived at the council meeting that was unlawfully convened.
It’s been reported Louw’s resignation letter was snatched from him and handed to City Manager Johann Mettler.
DA Eastern Cape Chairperson, Andrew Whitfield says, “Councillor Louw has written a resignation letter, which I have seen sides of, which is unequivocal in his intention to resign from the DA. Further to that, Louw has allegedly packed up his office and removed himself from all DA related WhatsApp groups.”
Whitfield says Higgins apparently, publicly declared his intention to resign from the party.
Earlier this week, Lutho Sokudela was sworn as DA councillor following the removal of Victor Manyati.
Manyati sided with the opposition during a council meeting that saw Athol Trollip being voted out in a motion of no confidence last month.
Both Louw and Higgins have been unavailable for comment.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
SA economy not in recession, says Ramaphosa
-
One killed, commuters stabbed & thrown off train during armed robbery
-
Mopani Municipality dismisses claims R15m loan was for salaries
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
JHB MMC for Safety says Lisbon Building fire was fueled by papers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.