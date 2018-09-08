CT police arrest two suspected robbers

The arrest came after members of the Crime Prevention Unit reacted on the complaint and spotted the fleeing suspects.

CAPE TOWN - Two armed men have been arrested after a group of five suspects robbed a shop in Asanda Village in the Western Cape.

The arrest came after members of the Crime Prevention Unit reacted on the complaint and spotted the fleeing suspects.

It’s understood they were followed to Harare where the arrests occurred.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says, “Five suspects perpetrated the robbery at the shop and fled the scene with cash, cellphones and cigarettes.”

Three firearms without serial numbers were confiscated at the scene.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)