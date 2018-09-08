CT police arrest two suspected robbers

-
CT police arrest two suspected robbersLocal
-
Trump calls for probe of NY Times after critical anonymous columnWorld
-
Sama condemns reported torture of detainees in UgandaLocal
-
Nehawu says its members will not report for work at unsafe govt buildingsLocal
-
‘Identity of all child victims must be protected’Local
-
SA economy not in recession, says RamaphosaLocal
-
CT police arrest two suspected robbersLocal
-
Sama condemns reported torture of detainees in UgandaLocal
-
Nehawu says its members will not report for work at unsafe govt buildingsLocal
-
'Identity of all child victims must be protected'Local
-
SA economy not in recession, says RamaphosaLocal
-
Public urged to refrain from illegal, harmful acts of xenophobiaLocal
-
Perenara brace helps All Blacks overcome tough PumasSport
-
Departing Cook denied farewell century as England collapseSport
-
Serena, Osaka ready to write history in US Open finalSport
-
England bat after winning toss in Cook's farewell testSport
-
Former African champions play Cup of Nations catch-upSport
-
Xola Mlambo named Pirates player of the monthSport
-
Ariana Grande blocks comments on Instagram after Mac Miller's deathLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Nicki Minaj, Cardi B get into fight at fashion event in New YorkLifestyle
-
Chance the Rapper leads tributes to Mac MillerLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 8 September 2018Lifestyle
-
More women on big screen, but men still tell the storiesLifestyle
-
Trump says Woodward's White House book a 'scam'World
-
Han Solo jacket, Marty McFly hoverboard for sale at movie props auctionLifestyle
-
Tesla's Musk smokes marijuana on comedy podcastBusiness
-
Ethan Hawke: Stage acting helped my mental healthLifestyle
-
ANC invites SA to continue discussions on land expropriationPolitics
-
Mzwandile Masina urges whistleblowers to report corruption in EkurhuleniPolitics
-
MPs to discuss price hikes & economic recession in Parly next weekBusiness
-
Zuma's legal fees R1.4m more than initially announcedPolitics
-
We have nothing to hide - Ekurhuleni MunicipalityLocal
-
ANC, AgriSA meeting in Pretoria to discuss land policyPolitics
-
[OPINION] Xenophobia in SA: why it’s time to unsettle narratives about migrantsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Dismantling the state (capture) that Zuma builtOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Memory loss: Here’s how young people can stay mentally fitOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Is China worsening the developing world’s environmental crisis?World
-
[OPINION] When the teacher is the bullyOpinion
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times changeOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcastBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as risk sentiment revives, stocks downBusiness
-
MPs to discuss price hikes & economic recession in Parly next weekBusiness
-
Tesla's Musk smokes marijuana on comedy podcastBusiness
-
Nedbank warns land expropriation could trigger banking crisisBusiness
-
What are the spatial implications of minimum wages?Business
CT police arrest two suspected robbers
The arrest came after members of the Crime Prevention Unit reacted on the complaint and spotted the fleeing suspects.
CAPE TOWN - Two armed men have been arrested after a group of five suspects robbed a shop in Asanda Village in the Western Cape.
The arrest came after members of the Crime Prevention Unit reacted on the complaint and spotted the fleeing suspects.
It’s understood they were followed to Harare where the arrests occurred.
Police spokesperson Andre Traut says, “Five suspects perpetrated the robbery at the shop and fled the scene with cash, cellphones and cigarettes.”
Three firearms without serial numbers were confiscated at the scene.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
