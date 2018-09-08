City of CT introduces mobile breath-testing unit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

City of CT introduces mobile breath-testing unit

The random breath testing project allows officers to stop and test blood-alcohol levels at any place, any time, using a breath testing device.

Random breath testing officers testing motorists on the N7, Moorreesburg. Picture: @WCGovSafelyHome/Twitter.
Random breath testing officers testing motorists on the N7, Moorreesburg. Picture: @WCGovSafelyHome/Twitter.
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has introduced a mobile breath-testing unit to fight against drunk driving.

The random breath testing (RBT) project allows officers to stop and test blood-alcohol levels at any place, any time, using a breath testing device.

The RBT will relieve some pressure from testing labs, which can take up to nine months to return tests sent for examination.

If the project is successfully carried out, motorists will no longer need to be accompanied to a facility to take a blood sample.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says, “Officers can move from place to place at any given time. It’s not like when it used to be that there’s a setup roadblock for the whole evening.”

At the same time, authorities say a new trend in smash and grab incidents are making the rounds.

Mobile phones belonging to drivers are snatched from their hands at busy intersections.

It’s understood the victims are targeted while their focus is split and they’re less aware of their surroundings.

Africa says, “Motorists are targeted at dangerous crossings and in most cases, they grab the cellphone and get away with it.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA