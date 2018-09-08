City of CT introduces mobile breath-testing unit
The random breath testing project allows officers to stop and test blood-alcohol levels at any place, any time, using a breath testing device.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has introduced a mobile breath-testing unit to fight against drunk driving.
The random breath testing (RBT) project allows officers to stop and test blood-alcohol levels at any place, any time, using a breath testing device.
The RBT will relieve some pressure from testing labs, which can take up to nine months to return tests sent for examination.
If the project is successfully carried out, motorists will no longer need to be accompanied to a facility to take a blood sample.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says, “Officers can move from place to place at any given time. It’s not like when it used to be that there’s a setup roadblock for the whole evening.”
At the same time, authorities say a new trend in smash and grab incidents are making the rounds.
Mobile phones belonging to drivers are snatched from their hands at busy intersections.
It’s understood the victims are targeted while their focus is split and they’re less aware of their surroundings.
Africa says, “Motorists are targeted at dangerous crossings and in most cases, they grab the cellphone and get away with it.”
