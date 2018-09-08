‘Being an ANC member is not a qualification’
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa has told President Cyril Ramaphosa that the healthcare system in KwaZulu-Natal has collapsed, partly because the wrong people are hired.
PIETERMARITZBURG - Black professionals from Pietermaritzburg have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure the government hires the correct people because “being an African National Congress (ANC) member is not a qualification”.
Ramaphosa was in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday as part of the ANC’s “Thuma Mina” campaign engaging various sectors in preparation for the party’s manifesto ahead of 2019’s general elections.
He started off with a five-kilometre walk at KwaMashu and ended off in Chatsworth to engage with community members.
A member of the SA Medical Association, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, has told Ramaphosa that the healthcare system in KwaZulu-Natal has collapsed, partly because the wrong people are hired.
Mzukwa added that political appointments without the necessary expertise have crippled the efficiency of public healthcare.
He also says there are no longer advertisements for the position of CEO and instead the same people keep being rotated within institutions.
At the same time, Nomusa Mbatha from the Progressive Professionals Forum also lamented what she has described as anarchy within local government, echoing the sentiments that most of the financial crisis have been caused because professionals are sidelined while politicians get appointed into positions they aren’t qualified to do.
