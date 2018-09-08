Beaufort West introduces water shedding to deal with drought

The average dam level Karoo region is 18%. The town's main water supply, the Gamka dam, is completely empty.

CAPE TOWN - The Beaufort West municipality has introduced water-shedding to drive down water usage in the drought-stricken area.

The municipality started the water shedding on Wednesday following a meeting with the drought committee on Tuesday.

Mayor Noel Constable said, “We have divided it into different zones so we shed water in different areas. We will try something new if it doesn’t improve.”