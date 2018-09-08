Authorities monitor the Lisbon Building after a deadly fire
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) will continue to monitor some of the 'hotspots ‘at the Lisbon Building which caught fire this week.
While there's speculation on how the fire started, law enforcement says investigations are still underway to determine the cause.
Three firefighters died on Wednesday while battling the blaze that broke out on the 23rd floor which was found to have flouted safety regulations.
The EMS say they've been overwhelmed by the messages of condolence from the public and are warmed by the people who came to the site to give those working food to eat.
Spokesperson Nana Radebe says colleagues of those who died are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.
“We had eight of our firefighters in hospital and two have been discharged.”
She says the deaths of the firefighters is a major loss for the whole country.
“After seeing everyone coming in, we acknowledge our loss is not only our own.”
While the fire has been extinguished, some hotspots are being monitored by engineers and a third task team.
