ANC invites SA to continue discussions on land expropriation

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC has invited South Africans to participate in discussions on the circumstances to allow for compensation for land once Section 25 of the Constitution is amended.

The ruling party met with Agri SA for dialogue in centurion yesterday.

While both organizations walked out of talks having maintained their stance on the matter the leaders declared the event a success.

The ANC’s Ecoch Godongwana says while it supports the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, the party is working on policy to deal with exceptions.

“We must formalise our position, Cosatu has made some submissions… There is a robust conversation in South Africa and we should invite people to talk.”

He says unlike the EFF they do not support the nationalisation of land.

“We say we will expropriate property for redistribution, that must be clear.”

The party has described land redistribution as a national security imperative that gives true citizenship