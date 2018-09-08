ANC invites SA to continue discussions on land expropriation
The ANC’s Ecoch Godongwana says while it supports the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, the party is working on policy to deal with exceptions.
JOHANNESBURG – The ANC has invited South Africans to participate in discussions on the circumstances to allow for compensation for land once Section 25 of the Constitution is amended.
The ruling party met with Agri SA for dialogue in centurion yesterday.
While both organizations walked out of talks having maintained their stance on the matter the leaders declared the event a success.
The ANC’s Ecoch Godongwana says while it supports the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, the party is working on policy to deal with exceptions.
“We must formalise our position, Cosatu has made some submissions… There is a robust conversation in South Africa and we should invite people to talk.”
He says unlike the EFF they do not support the nationalisation of land.
“We say we will expropriate property for redistribution, that must be clear.”
The party has described land redistribution as a national security imperative that gives true citizenship
Popular in Politics
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
Mabuza says 'too ill' to remember details of Russia trip on Gupta plane
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
Higher learning: Jacob Zuma schools NWU students
-
Zuma's legal fees R1.4m more than initially announced
-
Mzwandile Masina urges whistleblowers to report corruption in Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.