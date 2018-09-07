Zuma's legal fees R1.4m more than initially announced
The Presidency has confirmed that Zuma's legal costs now stand at R16.7 million; R1.4 million more than initially announced.
CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma's personal legal fees are slightly more than initially announced.
The Presidency has confirmed that Zuma's legal costs now stand at R16.7 million; R1.4 million more than initially announced.
In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa informed the National Assembly that Zuma's bill stands at R15.3 million.
Ramaphosa's now written to Speaker Baleka Mbete to revise the figure, saying the additional costs came to light while preparing documents for litigation.
The Democratic Alliance is headed to court in early November to challenge agreements by the state to foot Zuma's legal bills in criminal matters against him.
Popular in Politics
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
Mabuza says 'too ill' to remember details of Russia trip on Gupta plane
-
Higher learning: Jacob Zuma schools NWU students
-
ANC, AgriSA meeting in Pretoria to discuss land policy
-
Land expropriation plans not attack on white people, says Mokonyane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.