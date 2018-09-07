Zuma's legal fees R1.4m more than initially announced

The Presidency has confirmed that Zuma's legal costs now stand at R16.7 million; R1.4 million more than initially announced.

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma's personal legal fees are slightly more than initially announced.

In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa informed the National Assembly that Zuma's bill stands at R15.3 million.

Ramaphosa's now written to Speaker Baleka Mbete to revise the figure, saying the additional costs came to light while preparing documents for litigation.

The Democratic Alliance is headed to court in early November to challenge agreements by the state to foot Zuma's legal bills in criminal matters against him.