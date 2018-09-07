Zondo reserves decision on Zuma, Gupta bids to cross-examine witnesses

On Thursday, several lawyers argued that they should be allowed to cross-examine witnesses in the state capture inquiry who have implicated their clients during the hearings.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he will rule on the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma's application to cross-examine witnesses next week.

On Thursday, several lawyers argued that they should be allowed to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated their clients during the hearings.

The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that former president Jacob Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Gupta family.

Zondo has granted Fana Hlongwane, Lakela Kaunda and Mandla Mtolo permission to cross-examine witnesses.

Zondo says former minister, Lynne Brown, will be given an opportunity to apply to cross-examine if she is implicated by a witness.

At the same time, suspended Hawks member, Zinhle Mnonopi, has withdrawn her application to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas.

But Zondo still hasn't made up his mind about the Guptas or Duduzane Zuma.

“I will reserve the decision. I am hoping that early next week I could indicate when I will give the decision.”

Ajay Gupta's lawyer revealed that he won't testify on South African soil but does want to cross-examine those who've implicated him.

The commission resumes on Monday.

