Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa names Mthuli Ncube as finance minister

The Zimbabwean president also said Winston Chitando would remain as mines minister.
HARARE - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday appointed former banker Mthuli Ncube as finance minister and said Winston Chitando would remain as mines minister.
The two technocrats are expected to lead plans for the country’s economic recovery.
Today, as promised, I appointed a diverse, dynamic, youthful and streamlined cabinet with the skills and experience required to achieve our goals.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 7, 2018
Now it is time to get to work!
