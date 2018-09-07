Xola Mlambo named Pirates player of the month

Creative midfield player Xola Mlambo has been Orlando Pirates player of the month for August on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Midfielder Xola Mlambo has been named as Orlando Pirates' player of the month for August on Friday.

Mlambo has impressed his coaches at the club with his silky passing game and his control and vision of the game.

He thanked the Pirates supporters for voting for him for the award.

“I’d like to thank the Orlando Pirates supporters for voting for me for being the player of the month, I really appreciate it and it is really encouraging and motivating to know that they appreciate me. Without the support of the fans and the team, I wouldn’t have won this award for the month.”