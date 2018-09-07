-
Women in Engineering: Firing Manglin Pillay sends right message
Pillay has been removed from the company with immediate effect following a column he penned questioning the place of women in society.
JOHANNESBURG - Women in Engineering says that the sacking of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering's CEO sends the right message.
Manglin Pillay has been removed from the company with immediate effect following a column he penned questioning the place of women in society.
In a statement, Saice, says Pillay and the board agreed to part ways following several responses from concerned members.
The former CEO was criticised for comments he made in the column, titled Out on a rib, in which he suggested that "there was no place for women in engineering" or the field of science.
A few weeks ago, Pillay spoke to Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa about his article.
“I think in South Africa we need to consider our local circumstances, our past, inequality and how it was addressed. I do think we need to have a deep question about it.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
