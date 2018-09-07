We have nothing to hide - Ekurhuleni Municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the SIU unit to investigate alleged corruption in the awarding of tenders.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) prepares to probe allegations of misconduct and unlawful awarding of contracts in Ekurhuleni, the municipality says it has nothing to hide.

The investigation will focus on claims that two projects in February 2014 were unauthorised, wasteful and irregular.

Municipal spokesperson Zweli Dlamini says they will cooperate with the probe.

“In an instance where people are found to have done something wrong, they must face the full might of the law. That is our stance and we’re saying we’re not going to protect anyone and that is why we’re committing to fully cooperate with the SIU. And the executive mayor has made it clear that this is a city that subscribes to good governance.”