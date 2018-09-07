[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
On Thursday the EFF descended on the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant, linked to the man who used the k-word on a Greek beach.
On Thursday the EFF descended on the Braamfontein Smokehouse and Grill restaurant, linked to Adam Catzavelos who used the k-word on a Greek beach a few weeks ago causing national outrage.
The restaurant has been linked to the Catzavelos family business, though Adam's brother Nic spoke on 702 after the incident explaining they were pulling out of the eatery with no compensation.
Despite Adam and his family's attempts at apology, the EFF are having none of it and can be seen in the video dancing on the tables and singing and chanting. The party has opened a criminal case against Catzavelos.
Watch the video below:
Shit is going down at Smokehouse and grill in braam pic.twitter.com/HGrozdibiZ— Carlos 🎲 (@_carlosZA) September 6, 2018
Take a listen to this and other stories making waves on Barb's Wire online report below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
