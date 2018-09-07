AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP

Tempers flared at Parliament’s land hearings as Members of Parliament (MPs) took exception to Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum’s submission on land expropriation without compensation.

The group made its oral submission before Parliament’s constitutional review committee on Thursday.

AfriForum’s deputy CEO Ernst Roets had accused MPs of being “drunk” on ideology, saying the notion that land was stolen from black South Africans is not based on fact.

The African National Congress MP Nicolaas Koornhoof says AfriForum is a disgrace to South Africa.

MPs accused AfriForum of insulting them.

Afriforum’s Ernst Roets had earlier told the committee that expropriation without compensation would trample on human rights.

The final day of the land hearings will take place on Friday, with submissions from the Banking Association and Nedbank.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)