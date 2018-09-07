Suspected robber shot dead in cash heist in Florida
It’s understood a security guard had been collecting money from a service station this afternoon when he was confronted by two armed men who took cash and his firearm.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say a suspected robber has been shot dead in a cash in transit heist in Florida.
One of the criminals then shot a tyre of the vehicle while making a getaway.
However, their getaway car was spotted by metro police and there was a shootout.
One criminal was shot dead while his three accomplices fled the scene, leaving behind an AK 47 rifle and three pistols.
