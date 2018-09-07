South Africa payments start-up Yoco raises $16 million

-
Pope rails against 'killer' money-centred economyWorld
-
Snow predicted for parts of WC,EC; heavy rainfall for GautengLocal
-
No constitutional amendment required for land reform, says banking associationBusiness
-
South Africa payments start-up Yoco raises $16 millionBusiness
-
5 arrested for attempted murder after Pikitup manager doused with petrolLocal
-
Lobby group unhappy with KZN Health tender processLocal
-
Snow predicted for parts of WC,EC; heavy rainfall for GautengLocal
-
No constitutional amendment required for land reform, says banking associationBusiness
-
South Africa payments start-up Yoco raises $16 millionBusiness
-
5 arrested for attempted murder after Pikitup manager doused with petrolLocal
-
Lobby group unhappy with KZN Health tender processLocal
-
Cele hopes SAPS partnership with PSL has impact on crimeLocal
Popular Topics
-
SA athletes ready to shine for AfricaSport
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT & Tuks win to set up derby day semifinalsSport
-
Rebels 'keen' on former Wallabies flyhalf Cooper, says GeniaSport
-
Maradona named coach of Mexican club DoradosSport
-
Cele hopes SAPS partnership with PSL has impact on crimeLocal
-
Osaka storms past Keys to reach first Grand Slam finalSport
Popular Topics
-
[LISTEN] SA man lands 'Oscar' of wildlife photography for lioness picLifestyle
-
Anne Hathaway to receive human rights awardLifestyle
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sexLifestyle
-
Effortlessly chic Meghan Markle named People's best dressed womanLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Remembering Hollywood legend Burt ReynoldsLifestyle
-
Hollywood star and 1970s sex symbol Burt Reynolds dead at 82Lifestyle
-
Nyovest and the #FillUp trademark saga: Can artists trademark event names?Lifestyle
-
Types of content Facebook removesWorld
-
Die Antwoord to Eminem: Ninja & Yo-landi strike backLifestyle
-
ANC welcomes Smith’s decision to appear before party's integrity committeePolitics
-
Land expropriation plans not attack on white people, says MokonyanePolitics
-
Mabuza says 'too ill' to remember details of Russia trip on Gupta planePolitics
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MPPolitics
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tablesPolitics
-
Holomisa proposes high-speed inter-city railways for job creationPolitics
-
[OPINION] Xenophobia in SA: why it’s time to unsettle narratives about migrantsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Dismantling the state (capture) that Zuma builtOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Memory loss: Here’s how young people can stay mentally fitOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Is China worsening the developing world’s environmental crisis?World
-
[OPINION] When the teacher is the bullyOpinion
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times changeOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
South Africa payments start-up Yoco raises $16 millionBusiness
-
[LISTEN] How to keep your wealth from waning during a recessionBusiness
-
[WATCH] What the recession technically meansBusiness
-
Rand in recovery mode as recession shock easesBusiness
-
Solidarity: It’s important for Sasol to balance transformationBusiness
-
Mabuza: 5 cents petrol price hike a temporary reprieveBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 11°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- -1°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 9°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 10°C
South Africa payments start-up Yoco raises $16 million
Yoco offers a card reader and app which allow users to turn smartphones into payment terminals for small businesses that do not currently accept cards.
JOHANNESBURG - South African fintech start-up Yoco raised $16 million from international and local investors in a private funding round, it said on Thursday.
Yoco offers a card reader and app which allow users to turn smartphones into payment terminals and the company, started in 2015, is targeting small businesses that do not currently accept cards.
Only seven percent of South African small businesses accept card payments despite a card penetration rate of 75%, according to Yoco. The company has a base of more than 27,000 small businesses, 75% of which had never accepted cards previously.
It is adding more than 1,500 merchants per month which Yoco says makes it “South Africa’s largest and fastest growing independent card payments provider by number of merchants.”
WATCH: How to pay using the Yoco card machine
Investors in the funding round included US-based venture capital firm Partech, Orange Digital Ventures, the Dutch Development Bank and South Africa’s FutureGrowth.
“There is investor confidence and appetite for new business models and untapped segments in South Africa,” co-founder and chief business officer Carl Wazen said.
Co-founder and chief executive Katlego Maphai told Reuters the company would use the money to expand its network of small business merchants, invest in product development and attract talent.
He said he got the idea for Yoco after encountering payments processor Square Inc at a “hole in the wall” barbecue restaurant in the US.
The owner took out “this Android phone, all battered up, she puts in the Square dongle, takes the card and he (his friend) signs with his finger. These lightbulbs just went off in my head,” Maphai said.
Yoco raised $3 million in a previous funding round.
Timeline
Popular in Business
-
No constitutional amendment required for land reform, says banking association59 minutes ago
-
Ramaphosa says South Africa to recover from recession soon15 hours ago
-
Rand in recovery mode as recession shock eases2 hours ago
-
Solidarity: It’s important for Sasol to balance transformation3 hours ago
-
MTN’s worst nightmares are becoming reality in Nigeriaone day ago
-
[WATCH] Solidarity members march at Sasol in Secunda20 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.