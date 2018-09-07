Solidarity: It’s important for Sasol to balance transformation
The union says it’s a lazy route for Sasol to exclude people from employment benefits based on race.
SECUNDA, Mpumalanga – Trade union Solidarity says it’s important that Sasol finds a way to balance economic transformation while upholding the rights of everyone.
On Thursday, union members and workers gathered a few kilometers away from Sasol in Secunda, Mpumalanga.
Union members are fighting against the company's new staff scheme, Khanyisa, which they say excludes white employees.
Solidarity says that by excluding white workers, who do the same work as their black colleagues, management at Sasol is creating a moral dilemma.
The union's Dirk Hermann says the wealth gap between white and non-white colleagues is already being addressed through affirmative action.
Meanwhile, Sasol says contingency plans are underway to maintain operations.
The company says it's open to talks with the union.
WATCH: Solidarity members march at Sasol in Secunda
