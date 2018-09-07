Snow predicted for parts of WC,EC; heavy rainfall for Gauteng
The wet conditions are expected to continue until Saturday with clear skies predicted for Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – Thundershowers and heavy rainfall are expected for Gauteng as well as other areas in the north and east of the country.
The South African Weather Service has also predicated snowfall for some parts of the Western and Eastern Cape.
The Weather Services Madimenpja Phema says this is to be expected this time of the year.
“We’re expecting thundershowers in the morning and in the afternoon. For tomorrow as well, we’re expecting some thundershowers, mostly in the northern parts of Gauteng, Pretoria and north-eastern parts of Pretoria in the morning.”
