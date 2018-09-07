Popular Topics
Snow predicted for parts of WC,EC; heavy rainfall for Gauteng

The wet conditions are expected to continue until Saturday with clear skies predicted for Sunday.

People have come from near and far to catch a glimpse of the snow in Ceres which is covering the mountain and farming areas. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
People have come from near and far to catch a glimpse of the snow in Ceres which is covering the mountain and farming areas. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Thundershowers and heavy rainfall are expected for Gauteng as well as other areas in the north and east of the country.

The South African Weather Service has also predicated snowfall for some parts of the Western and Eastern Cape.

The wet conditions are expected to continue until Saturday with clear skies predicted for Sunday.

The Weather Services Madimenpja Phema says this is to be expected this time of the year.

“We’re expecting thundershowers in the morning and in the afternoon. For tomorrow as well, we’re expecting some thundershowers, mostly in the northern parts of Gauteng, Pretoria and north-eastern parts of Pretoria in the morning.”

